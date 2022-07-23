62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
{Use of Tech} Hours of daylight The number of hours of daylight at any point on Earth fluctuates throughout the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the shortest day is on the winter solstice and the longest day is on the summer solstice. At 40° north latitude, the length of a day is approximated by D(t) = 12−3 cos (2π(t+10) / 365), where D is measured in hours and 0≤t≤365 is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to January 1.
b. Find the rate at which the daylight function changes.
Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.
y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.
c. Suppose the population density of the city remains constant from year to year at 1000 people mi². Determine the growth rate of the population in 2030.