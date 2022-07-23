Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f(x) = x / x+6 at the point (3, 1/3) and at (-2, -1/2).
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Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f(x) = x / x+6 at the point (3, 1/3) and at (-2, -1/2).
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cot x / (1 + csc x)
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)¹⁰ / (2x-4)⁸
The function represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose and . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time .
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3
Calculator limits Use a calculator to approximate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 e^3x-1 / x