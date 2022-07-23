Textbook Question
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
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Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
;
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (p+3)² sin p²
First and second derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x).
f(x) = x/x+2
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = g(x) at x = 3.