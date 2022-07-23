Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
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Tangent lines Suppose f(2)=2 and f′(2) =3. Let g(x) = x²f(x) and h(x) = f(x) / x−3.
b. Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x=2.
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
;
First and second derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x).
f(x) = x/x+2
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = g(x) at x = 3.