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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 73
Chapter 3, Problem 73

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (p+3)² sin p²

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1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the function. The function y = (p+3)^2 \(\sin\)(p^2) is a product of two functions: u(p) = (p+3)^2 and v(p) = \(\sin\)(p^2).
Step 2: Apply the product rule for differentiation, which states that if y = u(p) \(\cdot\) v(p), then y' = u'(p) \(\cdot\) v(p) + u(p) \(\cdot\) v'(p).
Step 3: Differentiate u(p) = (p+3)^2. Use the chain rule: u'(p) = 2(p+3) \(\cdot\) 1 = 2(p+3).
Step 4: Differentiate v(p) = \(\sin\)(p^2). Again, use the chain rule: v'(p) = \(\cos\)(p^2) \(\cdot\) 2p = 2p \(\cos\)(p^2).
Step 5: Substitute the derivatives u'(p) and v'(p) back into the product rule formula: y' = [2(p+3) \(\cdot\) \(\sin\)(p^2)] + [(p+3)^2 \(\cdot\) 2p \(\cos\)(p^2)].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. The derivative is often denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx, and it can be calculated using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule.
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Derivatives

Product Rule

The product rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If u(p) and v(p) are two differentiable functions, the product rule states that the derivative of their product is given by u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are multiplied together, as seen in the given function y = (p+3)² sin p².
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The Product Rule

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a technique for differentiating composite functions, which are functions within functions. If a function y = f(g(p)) is composed of an outer function f and an inner function g, the chain rule states that the derivative is f'(g(p)) * g'(p). This rule is particularly useful when dealing with functions that involve powers or trigonometric functions, as in the case of sin p² in the given problem.
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Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.

y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6

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Textbook Question

The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point aa are given by f+(a)=limh0+f(a+h)f(a)hf_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{+}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}} and f(a)=limh0f(a+h)f(a)hf_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{-}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}}, respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative f(a)f^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) exists if and only if f+(a)=f(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))=f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)).

Compute f+(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) and f(a)f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) at the given point aa.

f(x)=x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\left\)|x-2\(\right\)|; a=2a=2

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Textbook Question

Tangent lines Suppose f(2)=2 and f′(2) =3. Let g(x) = x²f(x) and h(x) = f(x) / x−3.

b. Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x=2.

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Textbook Question

The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point aa are given by f+(a)=limh0+f(a+h)f(a)hf_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{+}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}} and f(a)=limh0f(a+h)f(a)hf_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{-}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}}, respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative f(a)f^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) exists if and only if f+(a)=f(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))=f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)).

Compute f+(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) and f(a)f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) at the given point aa.

f(x)={4x2 if x12x+1 if x>1f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)4-x^2~\(\text{if}\)~x\(\leq{1}\)\\2x+1~\(\text{if}\)~x\(\gt{1}\]\end{cases}\); a=1a=1

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Textbook Question

First and second derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x).

f(x) = x/x+2

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Textbook Question

Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).

Find an equation of the line tangent to y = g(x) at x = 3.

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