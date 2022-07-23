Textbook Question
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)
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Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
b. At what rate is the volume changing if the radius increases at 2 in/min when when the radius is 4 inches?
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
g(t) = (t + 1)(t² - t + 1)
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (2,7) is y = 4x−1. Find f(2) and f′(2).
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of g at x = 3 is y = 5x + 4. Find g(3) and g′(3).
If h(1) = 2 and h′(1) = 3, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of h at x = 1.