Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = csc x; x = π/4
Shrinking isosceles triangle The hypotenuse of an isosceles right triangle decreases in length at a rate of 4 m/s.
a. At what rate is the area of the triangle changing when the legs are 5 m long?
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)