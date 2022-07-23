Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
a. Determine the average and marginal costs for x = 3000 lawn mowers.
Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
a. Determine the average and marginal costs for x = 3000 lawn mowers.
Water flows into a conical tank at a rate of 2 ft³/min. If the radius of the top of the tank is 4 ft and the height is 6 ft, determine how quickly the water level is rising when the water is 2 ft deep in the tank.
Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.
Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
b. Interpret the meaning of your results in part (a).
A spherical balloon is inflated at a rate of 10 cm³/min. At what rate is the diameter of the balloon increasing when the balloon has a diameter of 5 cm?
Derivatives of even and odd functions Recall that f is even if f(−x) = f(x), for all x in the domain of f, and f is odd if f(−x) = −f(x) for all x in the domain of f.
b. If f is a differentiable, odd function on its domain, determine whether f' is even, odd, or neither.