Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.
Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Estimate the instantaneous rate of growth in 1985.
Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
a. Determine the average and marginal costs for x = 3000 lawn mowers.
Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
b. Interpret the meaning of your results in part (a).
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Explain why the average rate of growth from 1950 to 1960 is a good approximation to the (instantaneous) rate of growth in 1955.
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
a. Use the Product Rule (twice) to find a formula for d/dx (f(x)g(x)h(x)).