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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 107a
Chapter 3, Problem 107a

Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000. 
a. Determine the average and marginal costs for x = 3000 lawn mowers.

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1
To find the average cost, use the formula for average cost: \( \text{Average Cost} = \frac{C(x)}{x} \). Substitute \( C(x) = -0.02x^2 + 400x + 5000 \) and \( x = 3000 \) into the formula.
Calculate \( C(3000) \) by substituting \( x = 3000 \) into the cost function \( C(x) = -0.02x^2 + 400x + 5000 \).
Once you have \( C(3000) \), divide it by 3000 to find the average cost for producing 3000 lawn mowers.
To find the marginal cost, first determine the derivative of the cost function \( C(x) \). The derivative \( C'(x) \) represents the marginal cost.
Calculate \( C'(3000) \) by substituting \( x = 3000 \) into the derivative \( C'(x) \) to find the marginal cost for producing the 3000th lawn mower.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cost Function

A cost function, such as C(x) = -0.02x² + 400x + 5000, represents the total cost of producing x units of a good. It typically includes fixed costs and variable costs, where the quadratic term indicates how costs change with production levels. Understanding the structure of the cost function is essential for calculating average and marginal costs.
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Properties of Functions

Average Cost

The average cost is calculated by dividing the total cost C(x) by the number of units produced, x. It provides insight into the cost per unit at a specific production level. For example, the average cost for producing 3000 lawn mowers can be found by evaluating C(3000) and dividing by 3000, which helps in assessing efficiency and pricing strategies.
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Average Value of a Function

Marginal Cost

Marginal cost refers to the additional cost incurred from producing one more unit of a good. It is derived from the derivative of the cost function, C'(x), evaluated at a specific production level. For x = 3000, calculating the marginal cost involves finding C'(3000), which indicates how production decisions impact overall costs and profitability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.

limx25x25x2\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2}\(\frac{5^{x}\)-25}{x-2}_{}

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Textbook Question

The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>

Estimate the instantaneous rate of growth in 1985. 

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Textbook Question

Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.

limh0ln(e8+h)8h\(\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0}\(\frac{\ln\left(e^8+h\right)-8}{h}\)_{}

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Textbook Question

Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000. 

b. Interpret the meaning of your results in part (a).

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Textbook Question

The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>

Explain why the average rate of growth from 1950 to 1960 is a good approximation to the (instantaneous) rate of growth in 1955.

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A spherical balloon is inflated at a rate of 10 cm³/min. At what rate is the diameter of the balloon increasing when the balloon has a diameter of 5 cm?

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