Alright. So in a recent video, we got introduced to the idea of differentiability, and recall that a function is differentiable when it is both continuous and smooth. Well, in this video, we're going to learn how to solve these differentiability problems, except this time, we're not going to be given a graph. Instead, we're only going to be given some kind of equation, and we need to figure out if it's differentiable using only algebra and the numbers. And this might sound like it's a little bit scary, but don't sweat, because I'm going to walk you through an example of how you can do this, and hopefully, this will seem pretty straightforward with what we've already learned about differentiability.

So let's just go ahead and get right into it. Now let's say we have this example down here. And in this example, we're asked to determine if the piecewise function below is continuous and or differentiable, and this is the piecewise function we have. Now how can we determine this just based off of this function without being given some graph? Well, there's a couple of things that we should realize here.

First off, whenever we're dealing with polynomials, these are always going to be differentiable. Now what I can see here is that we have 2 polynomials in our piecewise function. \( X \) is a polynomial, and \( x^2 - 2 \) is a polynomial. So what that means is on the left side, this whole thing is going to be differentiable. On the right side, this whole thing is also going to be differentiable, but what about when we put the 2 together?

Well, the thing that I'm curious about is this value right here, this kind of value of interest, because these 2 are going to be differentiable separately, but if we put them together, there could be a jump there, which would make it not continuous. Or even if there isn't a jump there, there could be some kind of sharp corner, which would make it not differentiable. So that's what we need to check. Whenever dealing with these piecewise functions, we need to look at the values between the pieces, and the value we're looking at is \( 2 \) here. Now the way that I can do this is by seeing if the function from the left side is equal to the function from the right side at this value of interest \( 2 \).

So let's go ahead and try this. So I'm going to check to see if \( f(2) \) from the left side is equal to \( f(2) \) from the right side. Now I can take this value of \( 2 \) and plug it in for this function. That will give me \( x \), which is just \( 2 \). I can set that equal to \( 2 \) plugged into the right side of this function, which would be \( 2^2 - 2 \).

Now \( 2^2 \) is \( 4 \), and \( 4 - 2 \) is \( 2 \). Now clearly, \( 2 \) is equal to \( 2 \). So because of this, we can see that the function from the left side does equal the function from the right side at our value of interest, and that means that we are continuous. Because that means that there's no kind of jump in the graph, there's no asymptote or anything like that, so the two do connect, meaning this is a continuous function. But what about whether or not this is differentiable?

Well, to figure out whether or not it's differentiable, this means the derivative exists. So we need to check the derivative from the left and right side to see if they're equal. So I'm going to see if the derivative of \( f(2) \) from the left side is equal to the derivative of \( f(2) \) from the right side. So let's go ahead and see if this is true. Well, what I need to do is first find the derivative of each of these functions on the left and right side, and I'm going to start by finding the derivative of \( x \).

To find this, we're going to say \( f'(x) \) from the left side. Well, that's going to be equal to this whole thing where we plug in these values for \( x \). So we're going to have the limit as \( h \) approaches 0, and then \( f(x + h) \), well, we just have our function \( x \), so that's just going to be \( x + h \). Everyone have minus our function \( x \) all divided by \( h \). Now at this point, what I notice here is that the positive \( x \) and negative \( x \) will cancel, so all we're going to have is the limit as \( h \) approaches 0 of \( h/h \).

And \( h/h \), those will just reduce to give you 1, so all we're going to have is that this whole thing is equal to 1. So on the left side, we're just going to have 1. But what about the right side? Well, to find the right side here, I need to take the derivative of this right-hand function. So to do this, we're going to find the derivative of \( x \) from the right side.

Now for here, I just need to use this equation, the definition of the derivative on this equation. So we're going to have \( x^2 - 2 \), and I'll plug in \( f(x + h) \), so that's going to be the limit as \( h \) approaches 0 of \( f(x + h) \), which would be \( x+h ^2 - 2 \), that's going to be this portion, and we're going to have this minus our function, \( x^2 - 2 \), and then all of that is going to be divided by \( h \). Now at this point, I can't just take this 0 here and plug it in for \( h \) because that would be divided by 0. So you would need to do the algebra here. Now this is something that I'm not going to do in this video, because we've solved a lot of these types of problems in previous videos.

But what you'd want to do is try expanding out this \( x + h^2 \) here and simplifying the top, and eventually, you would get that \( h \) on the bottom to cancel, and this would end up giving you \( 2x \). So this would be the right side. So what I can do is say that this whole thing is going to be \( f'(2) \) from the left side is 1, and I can see that \( f'(2) \) from the right side is going to be \( 2x \), which I can say is \( 2 \times 2 \). Because, again, we're plugging in \( 2 \) for our value of \( x \). Now \( 2 \times 2 \), that's equal to \( 4 \).

And 1 clearly does not equal 4. So we can see that the left and right side are not equal to each other when we take their derivatives at our value of interest. So what that means is our function is continuous, but it is not differentiable. So it is continuous and is not differentiable would be the solution to our problem. So that is how you can solve these types of differentiability problems, where you are given an equation rather than a graph.

So, I hope you found this video helpful. Let's go ahead and get some more practice.