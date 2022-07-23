60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_y→0⁺ (ln¹⁰ y) / √y
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_y→0⁺ (ln¹⁰ y) / √y
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = 4cos (π (x-1)) on [0, 2]
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (⁴√x³ + √x⁵) dx
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 (x⁴ - x³ - 3x² + 5x -2) / x³ + x² - 5x + 3
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
a . Give the approximate coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ƒ
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
g(x) = x⁴ - 50x² on [-1, 5]