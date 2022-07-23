Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
45–46. Linear approximation
a. Find the linear approximation to f at the given point a.
b. Use your answer from part (a) to estimate the given function value. Does your approximation underestimate or overestimate the exact function value?
ƒ(x) = x²⸍³ ; a =27; ƒ(29)
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_y→0⁺ (ln¹⁰ y) / √y
Minimum painting surface A metal cistern in the shape of a right circular cylinder with volume V = 50 m³ needs to be painted each year to reduce corrosion. The paint is applied only to surfaces exposed to the elements (the outside cylinder wall and the circular top). Find the dimensions r and h of the cylinder that minimize the area of the painted surfaces.
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (x² / (x⁴ + x²)) dx
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
a . Give the approximate coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ƒ