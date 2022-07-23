Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find the critical points of f and determine where f is increasing and where it is decreasing.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find the critical points of f and determine where f is increasing and where it is decreasing.
45–46. Linear approximation
a. Find the linear approximation to f at the given point a.
b. Use your answer from part (a) to estimate the given function value. Does your approximation underestimate or overestimate the exact function value?
ƒ(x) = x²⸍³ ; a =27; ƒ(29)
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (⁴√x³ + √x⁵) dx
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
a . Give the approximate coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ƒ
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
ƒ'(t) = sin t + 2t; ƒ(0) = 5
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
g(x) = x⁴ - 50x² on [-1, 5]