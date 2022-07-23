Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical expressions of the form f(x) = a * b^x, where 'a' is a constant, 'b' is the base, and 'x' is the exponent. These functions grow rapidly as 'x' increases, and their growth rate is determined by the base 'b'. In this question, the functions 2^x and 4^x are both exponential, but they have different bases, which affects their growth rates.