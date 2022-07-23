Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = sin 2x + 3 on [-π , π]
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = sin 2x + 3 on [-π , π]
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to approximate the roots of ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6 to six digits.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→∞ ln ((x +1) / (x-1))
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
2ˣ and 4ˣ⸍²
Optimization A right triangle has legs of length h and r and a hypotenuse of length 4 (see figure). It is revolved about the leg of length h to sweep out a right circular cone. What values of h and r maximize the volume of the cone? (Volume of a cone = (1/3) πr²h.) <IMAGE>