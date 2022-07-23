{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to approximate the roots of ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6 to six digits.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
2ˣ and 4ˣ⸍²
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = x (x -1)e⁻ˣ
Optimization A right triangle has legs of length h and r and a hypotenuse of length 4 (see figure). It is revolved about the leg of length h to sweep out a right circular cone. What values of h and r maximize the volume of the cone? (Volume of a cone = (1/3) πr²h.) <IMAGE>