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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.8.3
Chapter 4, Problem 4.8.3

A graph of ƒ and the lines tangent to ƒ at x = 1, 2 and 3 are given. If x₀ = 3, find the values of x₁, x₂, and x₃, that are obtained by applying Newton’s method. <IMAGE>

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Understand Newton's Method: Newton's method is an iterative process used to find successively better approximations to the roots (or zeroes) of a real-valued function. The formula for Newton's method is: x_{n+1} = x_n - \(\frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)}\).
Identify the initial guess: In this problem, the initial guess x₀ is given as 3. This is the starting point for applying Newton's method.
Calculate f(x₀) and f'(x₀): To apply Newton's method, you need the value of the function f at x₀ and the value of its derivative f' at x₀. Use the graph or any given information to determine these values.
Apply Newton's formula: Use the values obtained in the previous step to calculate x₁ using the formula x₁ = x₀ - \(\frac{f(x₀)}{f'(x₀)}\). This will give you the next approximation.
Repeat the process: Use x₁ as the new approximation and repeat the process to find x₂ and x₃. For each step, calculate f(x_n) and f'(x_n), then apply the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - \(\frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)}\) to find the next approximation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method

Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations. It starts with an initial guess and refines it using the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where f is the function and f' is its derivative. This method is particularly effective for finding roots of functions and converges quickly under suitable conditions.
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Tangent Lines

A tangent line to a function at a given point represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point. It is defined by the slope, which is the derivative of the function at that point. In the context of Newton's Method, the tangent line at the current approximation provides a linear approximation of the function, guiding the next iteration towards the root.
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Derivatives

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes, essentially representing the slope of the function at any given point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that allows us to analyze the behavior of functions, including identifying local maxima and minima, and is crucial for applying Newton's Method effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Graphing general solutions Graph several functions that satisfy each of the following differential equations. Then find and graph the particular function that satisfies the given initial condition.


f'(x) = 3x + sinx; f(0) = 3

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Estimating roots The values of various roots can be approximated using Newton’s method. For example, to approximate the value of ³√10, we let x = ³√10 and cube both sides of the equation to obtain x³ = 10, or x³ - 10 = 0. Therefore, ³√10 is a root of p(x) = x³ - 10, which we can approximate by applying Newton’s method. Approximate each value of r by first finding a polynomial with integer coefficients that has a root r. Use an appropriate value of x₀ and stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding.


r = 7¹/⁴

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Textbook Question

Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.


f(x) = eˣ/(e²ᵉ + 1)

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Textbook Question

Rectangles beneath a parabola A rectangle is constructed with its base on the x-axis and two of its vertices on the parabola y = 48 - x². What are the dimensions of the rectangle with the maximum area? What is the area?

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Textbook Question

Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.


ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1

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Textbook Question

Acceleration to position Given the following acceleration functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial velocity and position.


a(t) = -32; v(0) = 20, s(0) = 0

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