Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²√(9 - x²) on (-3,3)
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²√(9 - x²) on (-3,3)
{Use of Tech} Graphing general solutions Graph several functions that satisfy each of the following differential equations. Then find and graph the particular function that satisfies the given initial condition.
f'(x) = 3x + sinx; f(0) = 3
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1
A graph of ƒ and the lines tangent to ƒ at x = 1, 2 and 3 are given. If x₀ = 3, find the values of x₁, x₂, and x₃, that are obtained by applying Newton’s method. <IMAGE>
Acceleration to position Given the following acceleration functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial velocity and position.
a(t) = -32; v(0) = 20, s(0) = 0