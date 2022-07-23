Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x³ + 3x² / 2 - 2x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x³ + 3x² / 2 - 2x
{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.
f(x) = x ln (x + 1) -1 ; x₀ = 1.7
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (4x³/3) + 5x² - 6x on [0,5]
Rectangles beneath a parabola A rectangle is constructed with its base on the x-axis and two of its vertices on the parabola y = 48 - x². What are the dimensions of the rectangle with the maximum area? What is the area?
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1
A graph of ƒ and the lines tangent to ƒ at x = 1, 2 and 3 are given. If x₀ = 3, find the values of x₁, x₂, and x₃, that are obtained by applying Newton’s method. <IMAGE>