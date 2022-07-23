Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = x⁴eˣ + x
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = x⁴eˣ + x
Another pen problem A rancher is building a horse pen on the corner of her property using 1000 ft of fencing. Because of the unusual shape of her property, the pen must be built in the shape of a trapezoid (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Suppose there is already a fence along the side of the property opposite the side of length y. Find the lengths of the sides that maximize the area of the pen, using 1000 ft of fencing.
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
h(t) = 2 + cos 2t on [0,π]
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ log₂ x / log₃ x
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ x² ln( cos 1/x)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (x - √(x²+4x))