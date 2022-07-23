Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = ³√(x - 4)
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = ³√(x - 4)
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = x⁴eˣ + x
The arbelos An arbelos is the region enclosed by three mutually tangent semicircles; it is the region inside the larger semicircle and outside the two smaller semicircles (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Show that the area of the arbelos is the area of a circle whose diameter is the distance BD in the figure.
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
h(t) = 2 + cos 2t on [0,π]
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ log₂ x / log₃ x