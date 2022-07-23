23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((e²ʷ - 5eʷ + 4)/(eʷ - 1))dw
Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 1
105–106. {Use of Tech} Races The velocity function and initial position of Runners A and B are given. Analyze the race that results by graphing the position functions of the runners and finding the time and positions (if any) at which they first pass each other.
A : v(t) = sin t; s(0) = 0 B. V(t) = cos t; S(0) = 0
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √(9 - x²) + sin⁻¹ (x/3)
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = tan⁻¹ (x/(x²+2))