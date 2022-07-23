23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = 2x + 1
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((e²ʷ - 5eʷ + 4)/(eʷ - 1))dw
Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 1
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx
Metal rain gutters A rain gutter is made from sheets of metal 9 in wide. The gutters have a 3-in base and two 3-in sides, folded up at an angle Θ (see figure). What angle Θ maximizes the cross-sectional area of the gutter? <IMAGE>