Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point and has the same slope as the curve at that point. In Newton's Method, the tangent line at the point (x₀, f(x₀)) is used to find the next approximation x₁. The intersection of this tangent line with the x-axis provides a new estimate for the root, illustrating how the method converges to the actual solution.