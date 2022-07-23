Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.8.11
Chapter 4, Problem 4.8.11

{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.


f(x) = e⁻ˣ - x; x₀ = ln 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Newton's method is an iterative technique for finding successively better approximations to the roots (or zeroes) of a real-valued function. The formula for Newton's method is: xn+1=xn-f(xn)f'(xn).
First, compute the derivative of the function f(x) = e-x - x. The derivative, f'(x), is: -e-x-1.
Using the initial approximation x₀ = ln(2), substitute x₀ into the Newton's method formula to find x₁: x1=ln(2)-f(ln(2))f'(ln(2)).
Calculate f(ln(2)) and f'(ln(2)) using the expressions for f(x) and f'(x). Substitute these values into the formula to compute x₁.
Repeat the process using x₁ to find x₂: x2=x1-f(x1)f'(x1). Calculate f(x₁) and f'(x₁), then substitute these values to find x₂.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method

Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations of the form f(x) = 0. The method uses the derivative of the function to refine guesses, starting from an initial approximation. The formula for the method is x₁ = x₀ - f(x₀)/f'(x₀), where x₀ is the current approximation, and f'(x₀) is the derivative evaluated at x₀.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the function at any given point. In the context of Newton's Method, the derivative is crucial for determining the direction and magnitude of the adjustment to the current approximation.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Initial Approximation

The initial approximation is the starting value used in iterative methods like Newton's Method. A good initial approximation can significantly affect the convergence speed and accuracy of the method. In this case, x₀ = ln(2) serves as the starting point for calculating subsequent approximations x₁ and x₂, which will help in finding the root of the function f(x).
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Related Practice
Textbook Question

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x

180
views
Textbook Question

Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.


f(x) = 2x⁻³ - x⁻²

196
views
Textbook Question

Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>

250
views
Textbook Question

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→ 0 (1 - cos 3x) / 8x²

222
views
Textbook Question

23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.


∫ (4√x - (4 /√x)) dx

105
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x) = 2x³ - 6x² + 4x. Use Newton’s method to find x₁ given that x₀ = 1.4. Use the graph of f (see figure) and an appropriate tangent line to illustrate how x₁ is obtained from x₀ . <IMAGE>

171
views