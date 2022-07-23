17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 2x⁻³ - x⁻²
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (1 - cos 3x) / 8x²
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (4√x - (4 /√x)) dx
Let ƒ(x) = 2x³ - 6x² + 4x. Use Newton’s method to find x₁ given that x₀ = 1.4. Use the graph of f (see figure) and an appropriate tangent line to illustrate how x₁ is obtained from x₀ . <IMAGE>