17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
Use the following graphs to identify the points (if any) on the interval [a, b] at which the function has an absolute maximum or an absolute minimum value <IMAGE>
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
1/³√510
{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.
f(x) = x² - 6; x₀ = 3
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 csc 6x sin 7x
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 6x² - x³