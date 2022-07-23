Minimizing related functions Complete each of the following parts.
b. What value of x minimizes ƒ(x) = (x- a₁)² + (x - a₂)² + (x - a₃)² , for constants a₁, a₂, and a₃?
Minimizing related functions Complete each of the following parts.
b. What value of x minimizes ƒ(x) = (x- a₁)² + (x - a₂)² + (x - a₃)² , for constants a₁, a₂, and a₃?
Local max/min of x¹⸍ˣ Use analytical methods to find all local extrema of the function ƒ(x) = x¹⸍ˣ , for x > 0 . Verify your work using a graphing utility.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_Θ→π/2 (tan Θ - secΘ)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→1⁻ (x/(x-1) - x/(ln x)
Evaluate the following limits in two different ways: with and without l’Hôpital’s Rule.
lim_x→∞ (2x⁵ - x + 1) / (5x⁶ + x)
The figure shows six containers, each of which is filled from the top. Assume water is poured into the containers at a constant rate and each container is filled in 10 s. Assume also that the horizontal cross sections of the containers are always circles. Let h (t) be the depth of water in the container at time t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 . <IMAGE>
d. For each container, where does h' (the derivative of h ) have an absolute maximum on [0 , 10]?