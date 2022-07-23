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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.5.35.a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.35.a

Optimal soda can


a. Classical problem Find the radius and height of a cylindrical soda can with a volume of 354 cm³ that minimize the surface area.

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Start by identifying the formulas involved: The volume of a cylinder is given by \( V = \pi r^2 h \) and the surface area is given by \( A = 2\pi r^2 + 2\pi rh \).
Given that the volume \( V = 354 \text{ cm}^3 \), express the height \( h \) in terms of the radius \( r \) using the volume formula: \( h = \frac{354}{\pi r^2} \).
Substitute \( h \) from the volume equation into the surface area formula to express the surface area \( A \) solely in terms of \( r \): \( A = 2\pi r^2 + \frac{708}{r} \).
To find the radius that minimizes the surface area, take the derivative of \( A \) with respect to \( r \), set it equal to zero, and solve for \( r \). This involves finding \( \frac{dA}{dr} = 4\pi r - \frac{708}{r^2} \) and setting \( \frac{dA}{dr} = 0 \).
Solve the equation \( 4\pi r - \frac{708}{r^2} = 0 \) to find the critical points. Then, use the second derivative test or analyze the behavior of \( \frac{dA}{dr} \) to confirm that the solution gives a minimum surface area. Finally, use the value of \( r \) to find \( h \) using the expression \( h = \frac{354}{\pi r^2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Cylinder

The volume of a cylinder is calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius and h is the height. In this problem, the volume is given as 354 cm³, which serves as a constraint for determining the optimal dimensions of the can.
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Example 5: Packaging Design

Surface Area of a Cylinder

The surface area of a cylinder is given by the formula A = 2πr² + 2πrh, where the first term accounts for the areas of the two circular bases and the second term accounts for the lateral surface area. Minimizing this surface area while maintaining a fixed volume is the core objective of the problem.
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Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area

Optimization Techniques

Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this case, techniques such as setting up a function for surface area in terms of one variable (using the volume constraint) and applying derivatives to find critical points are essential for solving the problem.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.

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Textbook Question

Optimal popcorn box A small popcorn box is created from a 12" x 12" sheet of paperboard by first cutting out four shaded rectangles, each of length x and width x/2 (see figure). The remaining paperboard is folded along the solid lines to form a box. What dimensions of the box maximize the volume of the box? <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech } Minimizing sound intensity Two sound speakers are 100 m apart and one speaker is three times as loud as the other speaker. At what point on a line segment between the speakers is the sound intensity the weakest? (Hint: Sound intensity is directly proportional to the sound level and inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the sound source.)

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Textbook Question

Population models The population of a species is given by the function P(t) = Kt²/(t² + b) , where t ≥ 0 is measured in years and K and b are positive real numbers.


a. With K = 300 and b = 30, what is lim_t→∞ P(t), the carrying capacity of the population?

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

b. Determine the locations of the inflection points of f and the intervals on which f is concave up or concave down.

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Textbook Question

Suppose the objective function P= xy is subject to the constraint 10x + y = 100, where x and y are real numbers.


a. Eliminate the variable y from the objective function so that P is expressed as a function of one variable x.

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