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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 119
Chapter 4, Problem 119

Prove that lim_x→∞ (1 + a/x)ˣ = eᵃ , for a ≠ 0 .

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the expression (1 + a/x)^x. As x approaches infinity, the term a/x approaches 0, making the expression resemble (1 + 0)^x, which is 1^x = 1. However, the limit involves a more subtle behavior due to the exponent x.
Step 2: To analyze the limit, take the natural logarithm of the expression: ln((1 + a/x)^x) = x * ln(1 + a/x). This transformation helps simplify the expression by bringing the exponent down.
Step 3: Use the approximation ln(1 + u) ≈ u for small values of u. Here, u = a/x, which is small as x approaches infinity. Therefore, ln(1 + a/x) ≈ a/x.
Step 4: Substitute the approximation into the expression: x * ln(1 + a/x) ≈ x * (a/x) = a. This shows that the logarithm of the original expression approaches a as x approaches infinity.
Step 5: Since the natural logarithm of the expression approaches a, the original expression (1 + a/x)^x approaches e^a, because the exponential function is the inverse of the natural logarithm. Therefore, lim_x→∞ (1 + a/x)^x = e^a.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

In calculus, a limit describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches infinity. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions at extreme values and is foundational for concepts like continuity and derivatives.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = e^x, where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.718). These functions are characterized by their constant growth rate, which is proportional to their current value. In the context of the limit, recognizing how the expression (1 + a/x)ˣ behaves as x increases is essential for proving the limit converges to eᵃ.
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Exponential Functions

The Definition of e

Euler's number e is defined as the limit of (1 + 1/n)ⁿ as n approaches infinity. This definition is fundamental in calculus and helps establish the relationship between exponential growth and limits. In the given limit, we can manipulate the expression to resemble this definition, allowing us to prove that lim_x→∞ (1 + a/x)ˣ converges to eᵃ.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the lim_x→∞ (√ ax + b) / √cx + d where a, b, c, and d are positive real numbers. Show that l’Hôpital’s Rule fails for this limit. Find the limit using another method.

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Textbook Question

Exponential growth rates

b. Compare the growth rates of eˣ and eᵃˣ as x→∞ , for a > 0.

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Textbook Question

Exponential growth rates

a. For what values of b > 0 does bˣ grow faster than eˣ as x→∞?

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Textbook Question

The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>


c. At what point(s) does f have an inflection point?

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Textbook Question

Concavity of parabolas Consider the general parabola described by the function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. For what values of a, b, and c is f concave up? For what values of a, b, and c is f concave down?

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