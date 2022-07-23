Prove that lim_x→∞ (1 + a/x)ˣ = eᵃ , for a ≠ 0 .

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = e^x, where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.718). These functions are characterized by their constant growth rate, which is proportional to their current value. In the context of the limit, recognizing how the expression (1 + a/x)ˣ behaves as x increases is essential for proving the limit converges to eᵃ.