Prove that lim_x→∞ (1 + a/x)ˣ = eᵃ , for a ≠ 0 .

Textbook Question
Consider the lim_x→∞ (√ ax + b) / √cx + d where a, b, c, and d are positive real numbers. Show that l’Hôpital’s Rule fails for this limit. Find the limit using another method.
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Consider the lim_x→∞ (√ ax + b) / √cx + d where a, b, c, and d are positive real numbers. Show that l’Hôpital’s Rule fails for this limit. Find the limit using another method.
Exponential growth rates
b. Compare the growth rates of eˣ and eᵃˣ as x→∞ , for a > 0.
Exponential growth rates
a. For what values of b > 0 does bˣ grow faster than eˣ as x→∞?
The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
c. At what point(s) does f have an inflection point?
Concavity of parabolas Consider the general parabola described by the function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. For what values of a, b, and c is f concave up? For what values of a, b, and c is f concave down?