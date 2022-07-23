L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method in calculus used to evaluate limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the denominator separately. However, this rule may not apply if the derivatives do not yield a determinate form or if the limit diverges.