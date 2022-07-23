Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→0 csc x sin⁻¹ x
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = x³ ln x on (0, ∞)
Maximum area A line segment of length 10 joins the points (0, p) and (q, 0) to form a triangle in the first quadrant. Find the values of p and q that maximize the area of the triangle.
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ dx / (1 - sin² x)