Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
b. Give the approximate coordinates of the absolute maximum and minimum values of ƒ (if they exist).
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
b. Describe the end behavior of f (near the left boundary of its domain and as x→∞).
Maximum area A line segment of length 10 joins the points (0, p) and (q, 0) to form a triangle in the first quadrant. Find the values of p and q that maximize the area of the triangle.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_ x→0 ⁺ | ln x | ˣ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ dx / (1 - sin² x)