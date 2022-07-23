Textbook Question
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx
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60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
b. Describe the end behavior of f (near the left boundary of its domain and as x→∞).
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ dx / (1 - sin² x)
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
eˣ and 3ˣ