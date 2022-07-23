Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.71
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.71

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 


lim_x→0 csc x sin⁻¹ x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the form of the limit as x approaches 0. The expression csc(x) is 1/sin(x), and sin⁻¹(x) is the inverse sine function. As x approaches 0, both sin(x) and sin⁻¹(x) approach 0, leading to an indeterminate form of 0/0.
Apply l'Hôpital's Rule, which is used to evaluate limits of indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. According to l'Hôpital's Rule, take the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately.
Differentiate the numerator: The derivative of csc(x) is -csc(x)cot(x).
Differentiate the denominator: The derivative of sin⁻¹(x) is 1/√(1-x²).
Re-evaluate the limit using the derivatives: Substitute the derivatives back into the limit expression and evaluate the limit as x approaches 0. Simplify the expression if necessary to find the limit.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for understanding continuity, derivatives, and integrals. In this context, evaluating the limit as x approaches 0 requires analyzing the behavior of the function near that point.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) leads to an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits in complex expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules

Cosecant and Inverse Sine Functions

The cosecant function, csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). The inverse sine function, sin⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose sine is x. Understanding these functions is crucial for evaluating the limit in the question, as they interact in a way that may lead to an indeterminate form, necessitating the use of L'Hôpital's Rule.
Recommended video:
4:03
Inverse Sine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 

lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx

308
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.

176
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.



b. Describe the end behavior of f (near the left boundary of its domain and as x→∞).

439
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.



a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?

421
views
Textbook Question

90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.


∫ dx / (1 - sin² x)

84
views
Textbook Question

82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.


eˣ and 3ˣ

268
views