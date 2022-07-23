23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (csc² Θ + 2Θ² - 3Θ) dΘ
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (csc² Θ + 2Θ² - 3Θ) dΘ
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ - ((x + 4)/5)
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = cos 2x - x² + 2x
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x ¹⸍³ + 4x ⁻¹⸍³ + 6) dx
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (2x + 5)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (e¹/ₓ - 1)/(1/x)