17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (sin x - x) / 7x³
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (sin x - x) / 7x³
Approximating changes
Approximate the change in the volume of a right circular cylinder of fixed radius r = 20 cm when its height decreases from h = 12 to h = 11.9 cm (V(h) = πr²h).
Minimum distance Find the point P on the line y = 3x that is closest to the point (50, 0). What is the least distance between P and (50, 0)?
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 2x³ - 3x² + 12
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_u→ π/4 (tan u - cot u) / (u - π/4)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ x²ˣ