{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = ln x - x² + 3x - 1
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = ln x - x² + 3x - 1
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) cos² x on [0,π]
Approximating changes
Approximate the change in the volume of a right circular cylinder of fixed radius r = 20 cm when its height decreases from h = 12 to h = 11.9 cm (V(h) = πr²h).
Minimum distance Find the point P on the line y = 3x that is closest to the point (50, 0). What is the least distance between P and (50, 0)?
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_u→ π/4 (tan u - cot u) / (u - π/4)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ x²ˣ