if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
d. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .
if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
d. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .
Population models The population of a species is given by the function P(t) = Kt²/(t² + b) , where t ≥ 0 is measured in years and K and b are positive real numbers.
c. For arbitrary positive values of K and b, when does the maximum growth rate occur (in terms of K and b)?
107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .
c. Find the time when the object reaches its highest point. What is the height?
A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.
Rectangles in triangles Find the dimensions and area of the rectangle of maximum area that can be inscribed in the following figures.
d. An arbitrary triangle with a given area A (The result applies to any triangle, but first consider triangles for which all the angles are less than or equal to 90° .)
Sketch a graph of a function f with the following properties.
f' < 0 and f" < 0, for 8 < x < 10
{Use of Tech} Fixed points of quadratics and quartics Let f(x) = ax(1 -x), where a is a real number and 0 ≤ a ≤ 1. Recall that the fixed point of a function is a value of x such that f(x) = x (Exercises 48–51).
c. Graph g for a = 2, 3, and 4.