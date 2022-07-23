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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.1.17
Chapter 4, Problem 4.1.17

Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>

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1
Examine the graph provided to identify the interval [a, b]. This interval is where you will focus your analysis for extreme values.
Identify any critical points within the interval [a, b]. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined. Look for points where the graph has horizontal tangents or sharp turns.
Determine the local extreme values by evaluating the function at the critical points found in the previous step. Local extrema are points where the function changes direction, either from increasing to decreasing (local maximum) or decreasing to increasing (local minimum).
Evaluate the function at the endpoints of the interval [a, b]. Absolute extrema can occur at these endpoints, so it's important to compare these values with those at the critical points.
Compare all the values obtained from the critical points and endpoints to identify the absolute maximum and minimum values on the interval [a, b]. The absolute extrema are the highest and lowest values of the function within the interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema

Local extrema refer to points in a function where the function value is either a local maximum or minimum compared to nearby points. A local maximum occurs when the function value is higher than its immediate neighbors, while a local minimum occurs when it is lower. These points are critical for understanding the behavior of the function within a specific interval.
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Absolute Extrema

Absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points of a function over a given interval. Unlike local extrema, which only compare values in a small neighborhood, absolute extrema consider the entire interval. Identifying these points is essential for determining the overall range of the function within the specified limits.
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Critical Points

Critical points are values in the domain of a function where the derivative is either zero or undefined. These points are significant because they are potential locations for local extrema. To find local and absolute extrema, one must evaluate the function at these critical points as well as at the endpoints of the interval.
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