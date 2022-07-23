Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x²e⁻ˣ
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x²e⁻ˣ
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (2x)ˣ on [0.1,1]
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x²/₃ + y²/₃ = 1 (Astroid or hypocycloid with four cusps)
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = sec x on [-(π/4),π/4]
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = ln (1 - x)