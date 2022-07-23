Textbook Question
Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.
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Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (3x⁴ - x²) / (6x⁴ + 12)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)
Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = 3x/(x² + 3)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x²/(x - 2)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 3x/(x² - 1)