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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 25
Chapter 4, Problem 25

Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = (x⁴/2) - 3x² + 4x + 1

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1
Identify the function: \( f(x) = \frac{x^4}{2} - 3x^2 + 4x + 1 \). This is a polynomial function of degree 4.
Find the derivative \( f'(x) \) to determine critical points and analyze the behavior of the function. Use the power rule to differentiate: \( f'(x) = 2x^3 - 6x + 4 \).
Set \( f'(x) = 0 \) to find critical points: \( 2x^3 - 6x + 4 = 0 \). Solve this equation to find the values of \( x \) where the function's slope is zero, indicating potential maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Find the second derivative \( f''(x) \) to analyze concavity: \( f''(x) = 6x^2 - 6 \). Use \( f''(x) \) to determine intervals where the function is concave up or concave down, and identify any points of inflection.
Evaluate the function \( f(x) \) at the critical points and endpoints of the interval to determine the local and global extrema. Use these values to sketch the graph, ensuring to check your work with a graphing utility.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are mathematical expressions involving variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The function given, ƒ(x) = (x⁴/2) - 3x² + 4x + 1, is a polynomial of degree four, which means its highest exponent is four. Understanding the general shape and behavior of polynomial functions is crucial for graphing them accurately.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve methods to visualize functions on a coordinate plane. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, turning points, and asymptotic behavior. For polynomial functions, one can find critical points by taking the derivative, which helps in determining where the function increases or decreases, aiding in sketching the graph.
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Using Graphing Utilities

Graphing utilities are software or online tools that allow users to plot functions quickly and accurately. They can provide visual representations of functions, making it easier to verify the results obtained through manual graphing. Utilizing these tools can enhance understanding of the function's behavior and confirm the accuracy of the graph created by hand.
Recommended video:
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Graphing The Derivative
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→∞ (3x⁴ - x²) / (6x⁴ + 12) 

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)

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Textbook Question

Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.

ƒ(x) = 3x/(x² + 3)


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Textbook Question

Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.

f(x) = x²/(x - 2)

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Textbook Question

Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.

f(x) = 3x/(x² - 1)

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