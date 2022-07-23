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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 22
Chapter 4, Problem 22

Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.

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To find inflection points, we need to determine where the second derivative of the function changes sign. Start by finding the first derivative of the function ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x².
Differentiate ƒ(x) to get the first derivative ƒ'(x). Use the power rule: ƒ'(x) = d/dx[(x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x²].
Calculate the first derivative: ƒ'(x) = (6x⁵/2) + (5 * 4x³/4) - 30x = 3x⁵ + 5x³ - 30x.
Now, find the second derivative ƒ''(x) by differentiating ƒ'(x): ƒ''(x) = d/dx[3x⁵ + 5x³ - 30x].
Calculate the second derivative: ƒ''(x) = 15x⁴ + 15x² - 30. Set ƒ''(x) = 0 and solve for x to find potential inflection points. Check the sign change around these points to confirm inflection points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inflection Points

Inflection points are points on a curve where the concavity changes, meaning the curve transitions from being concave up to concave down or vice versa. To find inflection points, one must analyze the second derivative of the function. If the second derivative changes sign at a certain point, that point is classified as an inflection point.
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Critical Points

Second Derivative Test

The second derivative test involves taking the second derivative of a function to determine its concavity. If the second derivative is positive, the function is concave up; if negative, it is concave down. This test is crucial for identifying inflection points, as a change in the sign of the second derivative indicates a potential inflection point.
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Critical Points

Critical points are values of x where the first derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are important because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or inflection points. To find inflection points, one must first identify critical points and then analyze the second derivative at these points to check for changes in concavity.
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Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→∞ (3x⁴ - x²) / (6x⁴ + 12) 

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Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→ 1 ln x / (4x - x² - 3)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)

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Textbook Question

Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.

ƒ(x) = (x⁴/2) - 3x² + 4x + 1

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Textbook Question

Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b). 


a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.


b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.


ƒ(x) = x⁹/9 + 3x⁵ - 16x


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Textbook Question

Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b). 


a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.


b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.


ƒ(x) = x√(x +9)

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