Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (3x⁴ - x²) / (6x⁴ + 12)
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Key Concepts
Limits
l'Hôpital's Rule
Polynomial Functions
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 1 ln x / (4x - x² - 3)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)
Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = (x⁴/2) - 3x² + 4x + 1
Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = 3x/(x² + 3)
Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b).
a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.
ƒ(x) = x√(x +9)