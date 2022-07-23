Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of a function f on an interval [a, b], then the integral of f from a to b can be computed as F(b) - F(a). This theorem also implies that the derivative of the integral function F(x) is equal to the original function f evaluated at x, which is crucial for finding expressions like F'(x).