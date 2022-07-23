Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ on [0,1] , for any positive integer n
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ on [―1, 1]
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍