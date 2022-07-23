Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Does a right Riemann sum underestimate or overestimate the area of the region under the graph of a function that is positive and decreasing on an interval [a,b]? Explain.
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ on [―1, 1]
Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.
The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
A midpoint Riemann sum Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 100 ― x² and the x-axis on [0, 10] with n = 5 subintervals. Use the midpoint of each subinterval to determine the height of each rectangle (see figure).