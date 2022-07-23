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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.4.31
Chapter 5, Problem 5.4.31

Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ on [0,1] , for any positive integer n

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function ƒ(𝓍) on an interval [a, b]. The average value is given by: 1(b-a)fxdx. In this case, a = 0 and b = 1.
Step 2: Substitute ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ into the formula. The integral becomes: 11xndx, where the limits of integration are from 0 to 1.
Step 3: Compute the integral of 𝓍ⁿ. Use the power rule for integration: xndx=xn+1n+1. Apply this rule to the integral.
Step 4: Evaluate the definite integral by substituting the limits of integration (0 and 1) into the result from Step 3. This gives: 1n+1[1n+1n+1-0n+1n+1].
Step 5: The average value of the function is the result of the evaluation in Step 4. To complete the problem, draw the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ on the interval [0, 1] and mark the average value as a horizontal line across the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Value of a Function

The average value of a function over a given interval is calculated using the formula (1/(b-a)) * ∫[a to b] f(x) dx, where [a, b] is the interval. This concept helps in understanding how the function behaves on average across the specified range, providing insight into its overall trend rather than just its individual values.
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Average Value of a Function

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, over a specific interval. It is denoted as ∫[a to b] f(x) dx and is fundamental in calculating the average value of a function, as it quantifies the total output of the function across the interval [a, b].
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Graphing Functions

Graphing a function involves plotting its values on a coordinate system, which visually represents its behavior. For the function f(x) = x^n, where n is a positive integer, the graph will show a curve that starts at (0,0) and rises to (1,1) as n increases, illustrating how the function's average value can be interpreted visually in relation to its shape.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Does a right Riemann sum underestimate or overestimate the area of the region under the graph of a function that is positive and decreasing on an interval [a,b]? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.

ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ on [―1, 1]

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Textbook Question

Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.

The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.


∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

A midpoint Riemann sum Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 100 ― x² and the x-axis on [0, 10] with n = 5 subintervals. Use the midpoint of each subinterval to determine the height of each rectangle (see figure).

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