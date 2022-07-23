Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.4.25
Chapter 5, Problem 5.4.25

Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ on [―1, 1]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function ƒ(𝓍) on the interval [a, b]. The average value is given by: 1(b-a)fx(x)dx. Here, a = -1 and b = 1.
Step 2: Substitute the given function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ into the formula. The integral becomes: 12(x)x3dx, where the factor 12 comes from 1(1--1).
Step 3: Compute the definite integral of 𝓍³ over the interval [―1, 1]. The integral of 𝓍³ is 14x4. Evaluate this expression at the bounds ―1 and 1.
Step 4: Subtract the value of the integral at the lower bound (―1) from the value at the upper bound (1). This gives: (1414)-(14-14).
Step 5: Multiply the result of the definite integral by 12 to find the average value of the function. Finally, draw the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ and indicate the average value as a horizontal line across the interval [―1, 1].

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Value of a Function

The average value of a continuous function over a closed interval [a, b] is calculated using the formula (1/(b-a)) * ∫[a to b] f(x) dx. This represents the mean value of the function across the specified interval, providing insight into the function's overall behavior rather than just its individual points.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function

Definite Integral

A definite integral computes the accumulation of a quantity, represented as the area under the curve of a function f(x) from a to b. It is denoted as ∫[a to b] f(x) dx and is fundamental in finding the average value, as it quantifies the total output of the function over the interval.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Graphing Functions

Graphing a function involves plotting its output values against input values on a coordinate system, which visually represents the function's behavior. For the function f(x) = x³, the graph will show a cubic curve, and marking the average value on this graph helps illustrate how the average compares to the function's actual values over the interval.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍

65
views
Textbook Question

Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.

ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ on [0,1] , for any positive integer n

87
views
Textbook Question

Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.

The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2

88
views
Textbook Question

Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.


∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

71
views
Textbook Question

A midpoint Riemann sum Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 100 ― x² and the x-axis on [0, 10] with n = 5 subintervals. Use the midpoint of each subinterval to determine the height of each rectangle (see figure).

111
views
Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍

56
views