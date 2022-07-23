Area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the following regions. Graph the function and indicate the region in question.
The region bounded by y = 6 cos 𝓍 and the 𝓍-axis between 𝓍 = ―π/2 and 𝓍 = π
Area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the following regions. Graph the function and indicate the region in question.
The region bounded by y = 6 cos 𝓍 and the 𝓍-axis between 𝓍 = ―π/2 and 𝓍 = π
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
v = [1 / (2t + 1)] (m/s), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 ; n = 4
Average value of the derivative Suppose ƒ ' is a continuous function for all real numbers. Show that the average value of the derivative on an interval [a, b] is ƒ⁻' = (ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a))/ (b―a) . Interpret this result in terms of secant lines.
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y²/(y + 1)⁴ dy
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, where ƒ(𝓍) = {5 if 𝓍 ≤ 2
3𝓍 ― 1 if 𝓍 > 2
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (eˣ ― e⁻ˣ)/ (eˣ + e⁻ˣ) d𝓍