Area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the following regions. Graph the function and indicate the region in question.
The region bounded by y = 6 cos 𝓍 and the 𝓍-axis between 𝓍 = ―π/2 and 𝓍 = π
Area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the following regions. Graph the function and indicate the region in question.
The region bounded by y = 6 cos 𝓍 and the 𝓍-axis between 𝓍 = ―π/2 and 𝓍 = π
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
v = [1 / (2t + 1)] (m/s), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 ; n = 4
Average value of the derivative Suppose ƒ ' is a continuous function for all real numbers. Show that the average value of the derivative on an interval [a, b] is ƒ⁻' = (ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a))/ (b―a) . Interpret this result in terms of secant lines.
General results Evaluate the following integrals in which the function ƒ is unspecified. Note that ƒ⁽ᵖ⁾ is the pth derivative of ƒ and ƒᵖ is the pth power of ƒ. Assume ƒ and its derivatives are continuous for all real numbers.
∫ (5 ƒ³ (𝓍) + 7ƒ² (𝓍) + ƒ (𝓍 )) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍
Average distance on a parabola What is the average distance between the parabola y = 30𝓍 (20 ― 𝓍 ) and the 𝓍-axis on the interval [0, 20] ?
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
v = 2t + 1(m/s), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 ; n = 2