Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁸ 8𝓍¹/³ d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁸ 8𝓍¹/³ d𝓍
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1 ― |𝓍| on [―1, 1]
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₋₁² ( ―|𝓍| ) d𝓍
Let ƒ(𝓍) = c, where c is a positive constant. Explain why an area function of ƒ is an increasing function.
Areas of regions Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 on [―π/4, 3π/4]
Is x¹² an even or odd function? Is sin x² an even or odd function?