Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ eˢᶦⁿ² ˣ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ eˢᶦⁿ² ˣ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/d𝓍 ∫₃ˣ (t² + t + 1) dt
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1 ― |𝓍| on [―1, 1]
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₋₁² ( ―|𝓍| ) d𝓍
Let ƒ(𝓍) = c, where c is a positive constant. Explain why an area function of ƒ is an increasing function.
Areas of regions Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 on [―π/4, 3π/4]